Police respond to barricade situation involving burglary suspect

A burglary suspect who may be armed broke into an apartment in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive and barricaded himself inside, police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police responded to a barricade situation involving a burglary suspect at an apartment complex Thursday evening.

Officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to investigate a reported burglary at an apartment in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive.

When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he ran and broke into another apartment where he barricaded himself, according to police. The second apartment was occupied, but the residents were able to get out safely and no injuries have been reported.

The first apartment did not appear to be occupied at the time of the initial reported burglary, police said.

Police believe the suspect may be armed, and residents of the surrounding apartments are being asked to avoid the second and third floors or stay inside their homes while officers work to resolve the situation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Larimer County Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

