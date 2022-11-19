Barricaded armed woman arrested by Fort Collins police

Fort Collins police, with assistance from crisis negotiators and SWAT, arrested the woman at 12:37 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Officers from the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) have arrested an armed woman who had barricaded herself inside of her car.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, FCPS officers responded to Golden Eagle Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood. Police identified the driver as Debra Marshall-Passero, 44, and found that she had three warrants out for her arrest. During all this, police said they saw her smoking illegal drugs.

During the confrontation, police said Marshall-Passero refused to exit the vehicle and told officers that she was armed with a knife.

With assistance from crisis negotiators and members of the SWAT team, Marshall-Passero eventually surrendered the knife and was safely taken into custody at around 12:37 p.m.. Police said she was then evaluated by medical crews for an injury unrelated to the incident.

Officers booked her into the Larimer County Jail on her existing warrants, as well as for the following charges: felony menacing (class 3 felony), tampering with physical evidence (class 6 felony), unlawful use of a controlled substance (class 2 drug misdemeanor), resisting arrest (class 2 misdemeanor), and obstructing a peace officer (class 2 misdemeanor).

