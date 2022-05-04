Loaded gun was left in bathroom prior to boy's fatal shooting, affidavit says

Rosinetta Mackall and her husband Ron Matthews both have prior arrests for child abuse, an arrest affidavit says.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins woman moved a gun from the top shelf of a bedroom closet to the master bathroom on the day her 6-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself, an arrest affidavit from Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) says.

Rosinetta Mackall gave conflicting stories about how and why she moved the gun to that bathroom where her son found it hours later as he was getting into the shower, according to the affidavit.

Mackall and her husband, Ron Matthews, both face charges in connection with the death of Mackall's son, Roy Summer, on April 10, according to FCPS.

Around 6:30 that night, authorities responded to a call from a home in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue. The caller reported that a child in the home had just shot himself, FCPS said.

Investigators arrived and found the boy naked on the bathroom floor with obvious trauma to his face, the affidavit says. The coroner later determined that Roy had suffered a close-range shot to the head at an upward angle. His death was ruled an accident.

Mackall faces the following charges:

Child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causes death

Unlawful storage of a firearm

She initially said she was having an argument with Matthews over the phone and grabbed the gun around 2 p.m. She clarified that she did so to "use it on herself or on Matthews," the affidavit says. When asked if she was suicidal, Mackall replied no, but said she was threatening suicide to Matthews during the argument, the affidavit says. She also explained she was not planning to shoot Matthews but said it was a threat to "get at" him," according to the document.

She reported she left the gun in the bathroom between the toilet and the wall, the affidavit says.

Mackall later told another officer that she got the gun out of the closet while cleaning and when she had to go to the bathroom took it in there with her, the document says. She said she hid the gun between the tub and toilet and covered it with clothes because the kids frequently come into the bathroom while she's using it, the affidavit says. She reported that she left the gun there as she thought about making dinner and getting the kids ready for bed, the document says.

A detective who reviewed body camera footage from a responding officer noted that there did not appear to be any clothing between the bathtub and toilet as Mackall had described.

Her initial statements appear to be supported by text messages she sent to Matthews, including one with a picture of the gun, the affidavit says. In that message Mackall wrote, "U will get your wish," I PROMISE," the affidavit says. She also wrote, "going into the bathroom with it," according to the document.

Detectives interviewed Matthews. He was living at a hotel due to a protection order related to a prior domestic violence incident involving Mackall, the affidavit says. He was not present when the shooting happened.

When questioned about his interactions with Mackall surrounding the incident, Matthews lied and tampered with evidence of their conversation, FCPS said.

As a result, he faces a charge of:

Attempt to influence a public servant

Tampering with physical evidence

An affidavit details a series of "inappropriate insults" over text messages between the couple on the day of the shooting. The messages were found on Mackall's phone but had been deleted from Matthew's device, the affidavit says. Matthews also told investigators he had not exchanged any text messages with Mackall that day, according to the affidavit.

Matthews also told police about several weapons he owned despite having a prior domestic violence conviction from the early 2000s which barred him from owning a gun, the affidavit says. He said he kept the gun believed to have been used in the shooting loaded and in a bedroom closet or in a gun safe in the main room of the apartment.

Detectives confirmed that Matthews was arrested on Jan. 23 of this year for domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Mackall was also previously arrested on Feb. 13 of this year for DUI and child abuse.

