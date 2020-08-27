Suspects barricaded in Fort Collins home

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is on scene of a barricaded suspect inside a home near East Douglas Road and La Mesa Road.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place, according to a reverse 911 alert sent out by Larimer County.

"Residents on La Mesa Drive south to the intersection of Terry Ridge Road and Woodridge Road west to Harbor Way at East Douglas Road and the east to Hwy 1 and East Douglas Road are being asked to take shelter and remain inside their homes with doors and windows locked," LCSO said.

LCSO said a pursuit began in Wyoming and ended in Larimer County near East Douglas Road and Highway 1.

When the pursuit ended, two suspects ran from the vehicle and entered a nearby house and have barricaded inside, according to LCSO.

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the home right now, LCSO said.

Larimer County SWAT has been called to the scene.