Suspect arrested in 4-day crime spree in Fort Collins

An Aurora man was arrested on suspicion of stealing cars, breaking into vehicles, burglarizing properties and other crimes in December 2020.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An Aurora man faces 25 charges related to a four-day crime spree that involved stolen vehicles and burglarized properties in December 2020 in Fort Collins, according to police.

Pedro Ortiz, 42, was arrested March 14 and is being held in the Larimer County jail on suspicion of:

Five counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Two counts of second-degree burglary

Vehicular eluding

Four felony counts of theft

Misdemeanor theft

Six counts of first-degree criminal trespass

Attempted first-degree criminal trespass

Four counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief

Ortiz is suspected of spending four days in December 2020 stealing cars, breaking into vehicles, burglarizing properties and committing other crimes, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said in a news release.

One vehicle was recovered in Fort Collins shortly after the spree and another was recovered several weeks later in Commerce City, police said.

Detectives identified Oritz as the suspect in April 2021, after examining evidence from both vehicles and following up on leads, FCPS said.

Ortiz was being held on a $10,000 cash bond and was scheduled for a court hearing April 19.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime spree was asked to contact FCPS Detective David Lindsay at 970-416-2017.

