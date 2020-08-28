'I've never experienced anything more frightening': Fort Collins dad describes attempted kidnapping

"Everyone on the block that has kids is getting a camera," a father said after a man was charged with trying to entice his daughter.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A father in Fort Collins is issuing a warning to the public, while a man accused of child enticement waits for a judge's ruling.

Philip Colvin's corner of Fort Collins is stepping up its neighborhood watch to keep a more watchful eye over the kids who live there.

"Everyone on the block that has kids is getting a camera," Colvin said.

A week ago, Colvin said his daughter was nearly kidnapped right outside their home.

Fort Collins Police (FCPS) sent out an alert on Thursday, Aug. 20 about an attempted kidnapping near West 8th and North Railroad avenues, in a neighborhood near the intersection of Timberline and Drake roads.

Police were looking for an early 2000's gray or silver minivan in that case.

At 1:45 a.m. Saturday, FCPS was called by Loveland Police, who said officers found a minivan that matched the reported description from the incident.

Detectives interviewed the man associated with the van, who was identified as Christopher Clay Webb, according to FCPS.

Webb was arrested just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Webb was booked into the Larimer County Detention Center on one count of enticement of a child, which is a class 4 felony.

Colvin said his daughter "started telling me a story about him giving her an eraser and giving her food."

"Trying to get her closer to the truck to pet his dog," Colvin said. "Just a lot of red flags."

Other parents like Leisa Davis said that even though their kids weren't involved, they're now on edge, too. Davis said Webb's arrest doesn't bring her any comfort because he has two previous arrests connected to incidents with children, although they were both dismissed.

"I have two girls – four and eight – and so I was scared to death," Davis said. "Everybody that has children, we're scared to death."

Webb was arrested as recently as April 2019 on a charge of sexual assault on a child.

Fort Collins Police said Webb approached the victim and her mother on at a playground on West Horsetooth Road and engaged in a conversation, the release said. Webb was accused of sexually assaulting the girl after she and her mom invited him to church.

The other arrest was in 2015 when officials from Cache la Poudre Elementary School told police Webb grabbed a 10-year-old's arm as she was walking to school.

"What a horrific story compared to what had just happened here," Davis said. "I’d also like to know how both of those cases got dismissed."

"I’ve never experienced anything more frightening than that feeling in my whole life and with this guy out a lot of parents will be feeling that," Colvin said. "It definitely makes me feel like I need to be extra vigilant, have dogs out. I'm thinking the second amendment is looking pretty good right now, too."

Colvin said he and his neighbors have discussed a parents always being outside while kids in the area are playing to keep watch.

"Oh yeah, I'll be watching," he said. "If he gets out, I'll be watching."

The prior cases are now sealed so it isn't clear why they were dismissed. Webb is out of jail on a $300,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.