Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack

An acquaintance of the suspect of a prior invesigation confronted detectives and ultimately struck one, Fort Collins Police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday.

Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland around 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 when the attack happened.

According to police, at that location, an acquaintance of the suspect confronted and ultimately struck one of the detectives, who suffered serious injuries.

The detective was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Due to the severity of the detective’s injuries, the Critical Incident Response Team was activated. The Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.

The man was detained and interviewed by CIRT detectives at the Loveland Police Department and released pending further investigation.

The District Attorney will determine any appropriate charges at the conclusion of the case.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Loveland Police Det. Corey Richards at 970-962-2274.

