Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Fort Collins

Police believe the victim, a man, was hit by at least two vehicles in the 900 block of East Mulberry Street.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is looking for a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run late Tuesday night.

At about 11:39 p.m., police were notified of a pedestrian who was run over in the 900 block of East Mulberry Street. That's near Riverside Avenue.

Shortly after FCPS officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, a man, who was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to FCPS.

Officers believe that the victim was hit by at least two different vehicles, neither of which stayed at the scene, police said. Through evidence at the scene and witness statements, police believe that one of the vehicles is a 2004-2012 dark colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

The suspect vehicle may have front end damage on the driver's side, police said. Due to the severity of the crash, the FCPS Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team responded.

“Members of the CRASH Team will work diligently and utilize all available investigatory resources available to them to locate the vehicles that were involved in this collision,” Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team, said.

East Mulberry Street was closed between Riverside Avenue and Lemay Avenue for hours as police processed the scene. All lanes of traffic were reopened at about 5:56 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Dave Kaes at 970-416-2229. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the decedent after proper next of kin notifications have been made.

