High school student robbed in high school parking lot, suspect arrested

Fort Collins Police said Kayla Dreiling, 27, was arrested for aggravated robbery Thursday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) has arrested a woman accused of robbing a student in a high school parking lot in broad daylight Thursday.

According to a release from FCPS, a Poudre High School student reported to the school resource officer (SRO) at around 2:30 p.m. that she had just been the victim of a robbery.

Police said the girl reported that an unknown woman, later identified as 27-year-old Kayla Dreiling, had approached her in the parking lot and asked to borrow her phone.

A short time later, the release said, Dreiling pointed a handgun at the student and tried to take her car keys. There was a brief struggle, according to police, and Dreiling ran away.

The SRO used security video to determine where Dreiling went, according to the release, and police found her nearby and took her into custody.

Police said they recovered a realistic replica handgun during their investigation, and Dreiling was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery (class 3 felony)

Felony menacing (class 5 felony)

Interference with staff, faculty, or students of an educational institution (class 1 misdemeanor)

“I am appalled by this brazen crime committed against a young member of our community,” FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda said in the release. “I want to commend the victim for taking quick action to notify the SRO. Despite the traumatic situation, her fast notification made it possible for officers to locate the suspect almost immediately.”

FCPS said no one was injured in the incident, but Poudre High School was placed on secure status for about an hour while police investigated. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call SRO Corporal Jarad Sargent at 970-416-2388.