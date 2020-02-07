Police: Home invasion suspects tie up man, steal truck in Fort Collins

Investigators need help identifying two suspects, Fort Collins Police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Department (FCPD) needs help identifying two suspects who broke into a home, tied up a man inside and stole his truck on Wednesday night.

FCPD said officers responded to investigate the home invasion in the 900 block of W. Mountain Avenue, which is just west of downtown Fort Collins.

The victim told officers two unknown men grabbed him, threatened to harm him and demanded money after entering his home around 7 or 7:30 p.m., according to FCPD.

The victim said the suspects then ordered him to the basement before tying him up and leaving, FCPD said.

FCPD said the victim reported a number of items were stolen from the home before the suspects left in his Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The victim was not injured during the incident, and FCPD said the truck was recovered Thursday in the area of N. Taft Hill Road and Laporte Avenue.

FCPD said the suspects were described as a white man wearing blue jeans who is approximately 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall with a muscular build, and a Hispanic male wearing dark clothes who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers.

Larimer County Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

