Fort Collins man arrested in two sexual assault cases

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Joshua Aaron Gewirtz, 27, of Ft. Collins late last week.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A Fort Collins man has been arrested in two separate sexual assault cases out of Eagle County, prosecutors said Friday.

The charges allege Joshua Aaron Gewirtz, 27, met two women through the dating app Tinder, and both women said they were assaulted after meeting up with Gewirtz for a date, according to a release from the Eagle County District Attorney's Office.

The release said he was arrested in Fort Collins late last week on the following charges:

Sexual assault – threat (a class 3 felony)

Sexual assault – drugged without consent (a class 3 felony) -- two counts

Sexual assault – overcame victim’s will (a class 4 felony) -- two counts

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (a class 4 felony)

Arrest warrants allege the crimes are part of a pattern of behavior that includes Gewirtz drugging his victims and then sexually assaulting them and choking them, the release said.

The bond for Gewirtz was set at $25,000 for each case. He next appears in court for both cases on September 7th.

The release said Gewirtz worked for Vail Resorts last season. Anyone who has information about him or the alleged crimes is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff's Office or the Eagle County District Attorney’s Office.

