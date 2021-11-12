Man who works a repairman arrested on child exploitation charges

Jediah Foster faces charges of aggravated incest and sexual assault on a child, according to police.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man, who has access to people's homes through his work as a repairman, has been arrested on numerous charges related to sexual assault and child exploitation, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) announced on Friday.

In late October, FCPS received information that Jediah Foster, 35, had taken sexually explicit pictures of children and distributed them online. An investigation began and police said they learned about multiple situations involving inappropriate touching.

“Heinous crimes like this leave a lasting impact on individuals, their families and the community, and the detrimental effect cannot be understated,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran. “We will continue to provide support for victims and seek justice to the fullest extent possible in this case.”

Foster faces the following charges:

Six counts - sex assault on a child, position of trust, pattern of abuse

Six counts - aggravated incest

Foster, who also faces numerous other counts of sexual exploitation of a child, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Nov. 12.

He works in a role that involves in-home service and repair and FCPS said due to his access to customer homes, they're concerned about possible illegal and inappropriate activities that may have occurred.

Anyone with information about any incidents involving Foster should contact Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.

