LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland police officers responded to the 600 block of East Eisenhower Boulevard late Saturday night on a report of a home invasion, burglary and assault.

Police determined that the suspect forced entry into the victims' home armed with a baseball bat and assaulted two people, officials said. Both victims injured during the incident were taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

Andrew Matthews, a 31-year-old Fort Collins man, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived but was found later that evening, police said.

Matthews was taken to the Larimer County Detention Center where he was booked on two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Second Degree Assault and First Degree Burglary charges.

It's unclear if Matthews knew the victims.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Brad Templeman at 970-667-2151.

