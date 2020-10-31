Juvenile arrested after shooting in Fort Collins

Investigators think the suspect shot a man after they arranged a meeting, police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said.

FCPS said that officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight in the 600 block of Smith Street, which is a few blocks northeast of the Colorado State University campus.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect, who knew each other, arranged to meet between Smith and Whedbee streets, where police think the shooting took place, according to FCPS.

During the meeting, FCPS said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital. He was stable with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect was arrested, and faces the following charges:

One count of first degree assault

One count of aggravated robbery

Three counts of felony menacing

FCPS said investigators are still searching for the gun used in the incident. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Detective Andy Kinkead at 970-221-6557, and to not touch the gun.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or through their website.