Medina Alert issued after driver hits cyclist

Fort Collins Police are looking for a Nissan Titan after a cyclist was hit and seriously injured Friday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A cyclist in Fort Collins was hit by a truck and seriously injured Friday night.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said the cyclist was riding on the Interstate 25 Northeast Frontage Road just north of Mountain Vista Drive at about 8:15 p.m. when he was hit.

After hitting the cyclist, the pickup truck sped off southbound on the frontage road, police said.

The cyclist was rushed to a hospital to be treated, FCPS said. The cyclist's condition was not released by officials.

Fort Collins police said due to the severity of the cyclist's injuries, their Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) team was sent to the crash scene.

Officers said through their investigation they identified the suspect vehicle as a gray or silver four-door Nissan Titan with temporary tags. The truck is missing its front passenger-side mirror and may have other front passenger-side damage, FCPS said.

A Medina Alert was issued for the truck.

Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call Officer Matt Brede at 970-416-6842.

About Medina Alerts

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.