Man, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police said they found them in a home on Stratton Drive Saturday morning.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man and two children are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said in a release that a man called 911 just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report three deceased people in a home in the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.

When officers arrived and didn't get a response from anyone in the house, they called in SWAT for assistance.

When they got inside, they found two children and a man who were all deceased. Police believe the man is the one who called 911.

FCPS is calling it a presumed murder-suicide and say that all of the people involved knew each other. There is not believed to be any threat to the public.

“This is shocking and tragic situation. Words cannot express the depth of our condolences for the friends and family of those involved,” said Deputy Chief Greg Yeager in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful for the work of first responders who, despite a traumatic situation, acted quickly and operated with the utmost professionalism. This a sad day for our entire community, and we will work diligently to determine what occurred.”

The names of the people involved and the way that they died have not been released. That information will come from the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Drew Edmonds at 970-294-2265.

