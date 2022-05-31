Fort Collins officer arrested in domestic violence incident

Valeri Pedraza has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the criminal and internal affairs investigations.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer faces charges related to a domestic violence incident over the weekend, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, FCPS said, it was made aware of an incident involving Valeri Pedraza, who has been an officer with the department since 2019.

She was off duty at the time of the incident. Due to her employment, FCPS said they asked the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to investigate even though the incident happened within city limits.

LCSO deputies arrested Pedraza, and she was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence.

Details about the incident were not provided, but FCPS said the victim had minor injuries.

Any time a person is arrested for domestic violence in Larimer County, the court issues a protection order limiting contact with the victim, FCPS said.

A day after the incident, on Monday, LCSO learned Pedraza made several phone communications to the victim, which violated that order.

Pedraza was then arrested a second time for violation of a protection order and violation of bail bond conditions.

“Public trust demands integrity, transparency, and accountability. That’s why our patrol supervisor called on our neighboring agency to handle this call, and it’s why we’re proactively sharing the facts with our community,” FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda said. “The investigation will dictate any professional and legal consequences. As an agency, we stand on the side of truth and justice.”

Pedraza has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the criminal and internal affairs investigations.

