Arrest warrants issued for parents of Fort Collins boy who fatally shot himself

Investigators said they're concerned that Rosinetta Mackall and Ron Matthews left the area after the death of Mackall's six-year-old son Roy Summers.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Investigators are concerned that the parents of a six-year-old Fort Collins boy who accidentally shot himself left the area after warrants were issued for them related to his death.

On April 10, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue for a shooting. It was determined that Roy Summers had accidentally shot himself, according to the Larimer County coroner's office. His death was ruled an accident.

However, FCPS investigators said they learned that Roy’s mother, Rosinetta Mackall, had taken the handgun out earlier that day. She left the unsecured weapon in an area frequently accessed by her children, FCPS said. Several hours later, Roy picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself, according to the agency.

Mackall faces the following charges:

Child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causes death

Unlawful storage of a firearm

Detectives interviewed Mackall’s husband, Ron Matthews, 35, who was not living at the home and wasn’t present when the shooting happened. When questioned about his interactions with Mackall surrounding the incident, Matthews lied and tampered with evidence of their conversation, FCPS said.

As a result, he faces a charge of:

Attempt to influence a public servant

Tampering with physical evidence

“While people will be held accountable for their reckless actions, nothing can bring back this little boy. Justice feels like a hollow word in cases like this, but each of us can honor Roy’s life through our own actions,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda.

“If you own guns, always keep them secured. Talk to your family and friends about safe storage and handling. Please remember Roy and take responsibility.”

Arrest warrants were signed for both Mackall and Matthews on April 21. FCPS has been trying to locate them since then but have been unsuccessful.

The couple's last contact with authorities was during a civil court hearing on the same day the warrants were issued. Detectives said they're concerned that they may have left the area following that virtual appearance.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspects' current location is asked to contact Detective Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.