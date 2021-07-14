Fort Collins Police arrest man in connection to purse thefts

Sai Kruger was arrested for the purse thefts that occurred in May and June.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police (FCPS) said officers arrested Sai Kruger for a series of purse thefts in May and June.

FCPS said in each of the incidents, Kruger stole the victim's purse from a grocery store shopping cart and made fraudulent purchases.

> Video above: RAW: Armed suspects caught on video during smash-and-grab at Colorado liquor store

Investigators said they arrested Kruger in early July, and he now faces charges for 14 incidents, seven of which involved an at-risk victim over the age of 75.

The charges include:

Theft (class 3 misdemeanor)

Theft – 2 counts (class 1 misdemeanor)

Theft from a person – 3 counts (class 5 felony)

Theft, Crimes against an at-risk person – 3 counts (class 5 felony)

Theft, Crimes against an at-risk person – 4 counts (class 3 felony)

Identity theft – 8 counts (class 4 felony)

Criminal possession of a financial device (class 5 felony)

Criminal possession of an identification document (class 6 felony)

FCPS said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are still pending. Anyone with information contact Detective Dustin Wier at 970-221-6895.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.