Man arrested accused of trying to lure teens in to car by pretending to be an officer

Two teens said a man approached them as they were walking and claimed to be an officer and wanted them to get into his car, police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man accused of impersonating a police officer and attempting to lure two teenage girls into his vehicle back in December in the Fort Collins area has been identified and arrested.

In late 2021, the teens reported to Fort Collins Police (FCPS) that they were walking together in a south Fort Collins neighborhood around 2 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown man, who was later identified as Justin Svetich.

The victims said the man approached them in a vehicle which they described as a black, four-door sedan with a rideshare driver sticker in the window.

They said Svetich got out and tried to convince them to come with him, according to FCPS. They refused, and he told them he was a police officer, the agency said.

The girls asked to see his badge, but Svetich said he didn’t have one with him and instead showed a concealed firearm, according to FCPS.

They reported to police that Svetich claimed to be concerned for their safety since it was late and told them to get in his car.

One of the girls activated the emergency app on her cell phone and told him she was calling police, at which time Svetich got in his vehicle and left, FCPS said.

“These young women did exactly the right thing by listening to their instincts, asking to see a badge, and ultimately calling police,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. “Real police officers will never have an issue with people calling to confirm their identity. I’m grateful for the diligent work that led to the identification and arrest of this suspect.”

Patrol officers canvased the area but did not locate any people or vehicles matching the description.

Detectives took over the case, and eventually identified Svetich as the suspect. He was arrested on two counts of second-degree attempted kidnapping and impersonating a peace officer.

Anyone with additional information about this or other incidents involving Svetich is asked to contact Detective Stuart Music at 970-416-2575. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

