Fort Collins Police need help identifying suspects in a hit-and-run accident

The suspects hit two pedestrians with a stolen car, then abandoned that car, police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A hit-and-run car collision in Fort Collins on Tuesday sent two pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries and police need the public's help to identify the suspects who were involved.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) are investigating the hit-and-run accident that occurred around 11 a.m. on on East Mulberry Street at the Interstate 25 overpass.

Officers learned that a blue 1993 Honda Civic turned west onto Mulberry Street from northbound I-25 when the car hit two adult pedestrians walking on the north shoulder of Mulberry at the overpass.

Witnesses reported seeing two people in the car that they said left the scene before first responders arrived.

Police found the car involved in the accident abandoned in the 1700 block of Kirkwood Drive and officers found out the car had been reported stolen.

The FCPS CRASH or the Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team responded to this incident and traffic was diverted in the area for nearly three hours while the CRASH team processed the scene.

“We need our community’s help identifying the two individuals responsible for this incident,” said FCPS Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the agency’s special operations division. “Leaving the scene of a crash, especially after severely injuring pedestrians, is not only morally repugnant, it’s a felony.”

Officers are still working to identify the suspects involved in this incident. Anyone who has information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.

People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org