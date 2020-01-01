FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are looking for suspects accused of vandalizing buildings and vehicles Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to a video posted to Twitter, the vandalism included smashed windows, graffiti with racial and ethnic slurs and damage from BBs. Police said it was found throughout the city of Fort Collins including on one house of worship.

Police did not have a description of any suspects but said a dark-colored SUV might be related to the incidents.

The department is asking anyone who may have surveillance video or any other information about the vandalism call Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2393.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know