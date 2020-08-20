Neighbor stops possible kidnapping; police are looking for the man involved

The incident happened in a neighborhood near South Timberline Road and East Drake Road in Fort Collins Thursday morning.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who is alleged to have tried to lure a child into his minivan Thursday morning.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near the intersection of South Timberline Road and East Drake Road in Fort Collins. That's about 2 1/2 miles east of Colorado State University.

Fort Collins Police said that the incident happened sometime between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

A neighbor saw the child and man talking and intervened, according to police.

The man then drove away, police said.

“We are extremely grateful to the neighbor who noticed a concerning situation and stepped in,” said Fort Collins Police Lieutenant Jeremy Yonce. “We need our community to share this information so we can identify and find this suspect.”

Officers searched the city, but were not able to find the man, according to police.

Police described the man as being in his 40s, heavy-set with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a hat.

The man was driving a light gray or silver early 2000’s minivan with a bed and multiple possessions inside including a white dog, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or suspect, or home security video that may have captured the vehicle, contact Detective Kelsey Skaar at 970-221-6514.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

