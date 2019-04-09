FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police need help identifying a man who tried to abduct a young woman, as well as locating two witnesses who intervened, a release from the city of Fort Collins says.

About 3:40 p.m., Sept. 3, a teenage girl was riding her skateboard on Deerfield Drive and fell, the release says. A vehicle described as an older, tan, four-door sedan with bubbled window tint stopped, and the adult male suspect got out.

Police said he approached the young woman, grabbed her arm, and pushed her into his vehicle.

Two men were walking nearby and approached the vehicle to intervene, according to the release.

The suspect reportedly told the witnesses that he knew the victim. The victim told them she did not know the suspect. She fled the area on foot and called police a short time later.

The suspect was described as:

Hispanic male

Early 20s

Approximately 5’10

Short hair, thin mustache and bushy eyebrows

A deep voice with a Spanish accent.

He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans and had tattoos on both arms, the release says.

Detectives are also trying to locate the two male bystanders to get their description of what they witnessed. The victim described both as white males in their 20s or 30s. One man was wearing a T-shirt, and the second man was wearing a flannel shirt and had a goatee and side-swept hair, the release says.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Corporal Tessa Jakobsson at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

