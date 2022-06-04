Police arrest man wanted for sexual assaults on children

Dakota Colvin, 25, was arrested Friday in Fort Collins on suspicion of sexually assaulting children, police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting children several years ago, police said.

In late 2021, police received a report of two young children who were sexually assaulted in the summer of 2016, according to FCPS. The suspect in the cases was Dakota Colvin, who was 19 years old at the time and knew the victims, police said.

The assaults happened on numerous occasions over several months, according to FCPS.

After a lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was issued this month for Colvin, who is now 25 years old, police said.

Investigators located Colvin on Friday in the 800 block of East Harmony Road. Colvin was armed and refused to follow instructions, according to police.

Officers used less-lethal rounds and deployed K-9 Eleiko to take Colvin into custody, FCPS said. Officers recovered a handgun from Colvin's possession, police said.

Colvin was booked into the Larimer County jail and issued a combined $85,000 cash or surety bond. He was booked on the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (Class 3 felony)

Pattern of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – 3 counts (Class 3 felony)

Felony menacing (Class 5 felony)

Resisting arrest (Class 2 misdemeanor)

“Sexual assault on children is an abhorrent offense that has a lifelong impact," said Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. "It takes courage to speak up, and I’m grateful to those who brought this crime to light. Their actions may have prevented harm to others. I also want to commend our officers. Confronting a wanted man with a gun is a dangerous endeavor, and they worked hard to bring this dynamic situation to a safe conclusion."

There are several local service providers in the Fort Collins community beyond local law enforcement. The Crawford Child Advocacy Center and the Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center both provide services for families and victims of sexual abuse.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

