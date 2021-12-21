Police look for sex assault suspect, bystander who stepped in to stop assault

The assault happened Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East Elizabeth Street and police are also looking for a bystander who stopped to help the victim.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is looking for a man who is suspected in a sexual assault in the 1200 block of East Elizabeth Street, according to police.

On Dec. 20, just after 3 p.m., an adult female was walking along East Elizabeth Street when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted, FCPS said in a release.

A bystander saw the struggle and yelled at the suspect to stop, police said. The suspect, described as a white man dressed all in dark clothing, ran away.

The woman stopped to talk to the victim before she left to seek care and call police, according to FCPS.

“This is a shocking crime that happened in broad daylight,” said Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore. “We’re extremely grateful for the bystander who took action and intervened. We really need her to contact us and share anything she remembers so we can get this perpetrator off our streets.”

The victim described the witness as in her mid-to-late 40s with brown, curly hair, wearing multi-colored glasses and a brown peacoat.

Investigators are trying to contact the woman in hopes to gather more information and possibly a better description of the suspect, police said.

FCPS detectives are trying to find security video in the area that shows the assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact FCPS Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195. People who want to stay anonymous can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS