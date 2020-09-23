Fort Collins man arrested in child sexual assault case

Abraham Carranza-Estrada was arrested in connection to a sexual assault case involving a child.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a sexual assault case involving a child.

FCPS issued a statement on Wednesday about the arrest of 23-year-old Abraham Carranza-Estrada.

Carranza-Estrada faces charges of:

Sexual assault on a child

Enticement of a child

Sexual exploitation of a child.

In April, the victim was visiting her family in Fort Collins and met Carranza-Estrada through social media, according to FCPS.

On several occasions, Carranza-Estrada met the victim and engaged in sexual activities and convinced the victim to send him sexually explicit photos, police said.

“Unfortunately, we investigate a lot of cases that start with social media,” said Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the Crimes Against Persons unit. “Sexual predators often use grooming behaviors to earn trust, create a false sense of intimacy, then engage in damaging acts with long-term impacts.”

Carranza-Estrada was arrested on Sept. 17 after a lengthy investigation, police said.

Police said more victims may exist and encourage anyone who has not already talked to officers to contact Det. Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771.

People may also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Fort Collins Police Services offers free Internet Safety presentations to help parents, caregivers and adolescents navigate social media and avoid online dangers. The next session will be held virtually on Oct. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information and a link to attend, visit: fcgov.com/police.