20-year-old man arrested in connection with woman's death

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman was found injured late Saturday night and later died from her injuries, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said.

Officers said they were called to 525 East Drake Rd. just after 11 p.m. after someone found the woman unconscious in the parking lot. That address is about two-and-a-half miles south of Old Town Fort Collins.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, had suffered life-threatening injuries consistent with being assaulted, FCPS said.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

Police said through their investigation Stephen McNeil, 20, was identified as a suspect. McNeil and the victim knew one another, police said.

Investigators said they located McNeil around noon Sunday and took him into custody without incident.

McNeil was arrested for:

First-degree murder

Domestic violence

Violation of a protection order

Violation of bail bond conditions

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” said FCPS Investigations Lieutenant Jeremy Yonce. “This heinous act of violence took a woman’s life and forever changed the lives of her loved ones. We will continue working diligently to support her family and seek justice.”

McNeil is being held in the Larimer County Detention Center without bond.

Police said anyone who may have information on this crime, who hasn't already spoken with detectives, can call Corporal Tessa Jakobsson at 970-221-6575.

People with information who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.