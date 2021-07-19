Police investigate suspicious death along busy Fort Collins road

One southbound lane of South College Avenue was closed while detectives investigated.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Fort Collins along South College Avenue on Monday.

Fort Collins Police said they received a call at 10:41 a.m. An officer arrived at 10:45 a.m. and found a person dead near the McDonald's restaurant located at 2401 S. College Ave., according to police. That's between West Drake and West Prospect roads.

One lane of southbound South College Avenue was closed while detectives investigated, police said.

The person's identity and cause of death were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.