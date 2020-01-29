FORT COLLINS, Colo — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said three suspects were arrested in connection to a spree of thefts reported at local fitness centers.

Officers said they received multiple reports if thefts in October and November of 2019, including from the Fort Collins Senior Center and the Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC).

In each case, investigators reported that an unknown man entered locker rooms and stole personal property.

Stolen credit cards were used at local retailers immediately after the reported thefts, according to FCPS.

John Clark Harden, 37, is charged with third-degree burglary, identity theft, and felony theft.

Jessica Gochis, 38, is charged with identity theft and misdemeanor theft.

Jessica Lynn Olson, 34, is charged with identity felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

“We received quite a few tips from the public that helped detectives identify and arrest these suspects,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Cronin, head of the FCPS Criminal Investigations Division. “We’re grateful to everyone who spread the word or sent us leads. Your efforts truly made a difference in these cases.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS