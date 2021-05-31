Fort Logan gravestones damaged, cars sideswiped by suspected drunk driver, say police

The Memorial Day accident happened around 3 p.m. Monday. Denver Police took one woman into custody.

DENVER — A suspected drunk driver interrupted Memorial Day services at Fort Logan by sideswiping multiple cars on her way in and hitting multiple veterans' gravestones, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police said her car was left in the middle of the national cemetery.

Denver Police (DPD) said the woman driving the car was taken into custody by officers on the scene for suspected drunk driving, and that headstones were knocked over and damaged in the crash.

DPD said the woman is being held for investigation of DUI. There were no injuries.



Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas was at the national cemetery visiting her veteran father's grave when the crash occurred. She tweeted out pictures of the suspect's car involved sitting among veterans' headstones.

Thomas' tweet said she saw an officer place a woman in handcuffs and walk her away from the crash scene.

Traffic jam going to Dad’s grave at Ft Logan. There’s a car in between headstones. Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away. Hope no one got hurt. pic.twitter.com/jhTeOj0ZUi — Lora Thomas (@LoraThomasCO) May 31, 2021

