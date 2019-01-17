FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Officers with the Fort Lupton Police Department were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, Fort Lupton officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 14th Street around 1:40 p.m. It was sometime after that the shooting happened.

One officer from the department was involved in the shooting, and one adult male suspect was declared dead at the scene, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The Fort Lupton Police Department placed the officer involved on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and ongoing and urge anyone with information to call Commander Sanchez with the Johnstown Police Department at 970-587-2216 or Sergeant Bollig with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3932.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling this investigation.