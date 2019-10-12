FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The Fort Lupton police (FLPD) officer who was shot in the face last week has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and has begun mobility therapy, according to an update from the department.

Sgt. Christopher Pelton's jaw was shattered when he was shot late in the evening on Dec. 2 in an exchange of gunfire with an armed suspect who has since been arrested and charged in the connection with the shooting.

Officers initially responded to the home after a resident reported that her daughter's ex-boyfriend, identified as 19-year-old Matthew Cotter had threatened to harm her daughter and then kill himself, according to an arrest affidavit for Cotter from Greeley Police.

Sgt. Christopher Pelton

Fort Lupton PD

Cotter told detectives he heard police sirens approaching, the affidavit says and took a handgun from the car, loaded a round in the chamber and ran and hid behind a fence.

He told detectives, according to the affidavit, that he saw officers arrive through a slat in the fence, and then "admitted shooting three or four rounds from his handgun at an officer."

"I shot, he dropped, they shot, I dropped," Cotter said, according to the document.

Cotter added he "caught the officer off guard," according to the affidavit and then "detailed how he focused on his gunsights when aiming at the officer" from a position on the ground.

After firing the shots, Cotter said he heard other officers approaching and attempted to run away, but was immediately shot and taken into custody.

Cotter appeared in court Monday where, according to court records, his bond was set at $5 million.

Matthew Cotter

Weld County Sheriff's Office

He faces the following charges:

2 counts of attempted first-degree murder

2 counts of assault, threatening a peace officer with a weapon

1 count of assault serious bodily injury (SBI) with a deadly weapon

1 count of attempted assault, SBI with a deadly weapon

He's due in court again Wednesday morning for an advisement hearing.

There are several ways you can financially support Pelton and his family, according to the FLPD. They include:

Visit any Chase Bank. Make it payable to FOP Lodge 48 with the subject line Sgt. Pelton. This is a nonprofit and tax-deductible organization.

Colorado Police Foundation

Northern Colorado Police & Fire Families

Colorado Fallen Hero

