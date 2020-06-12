x
Police looking for 'persons of interest' after deadly shooting outside Fort Lupton motel

Police want to speak with Preston Cordova, 21, and Sierra Maes, 26, about the incident.
Credit: Fort Lupton Police Department

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Police are looking for two people in connection with a deadly shooting in Fort Lupton Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fort Lupton Police Department (FLPD), officers were dispatched to the KC Motel at 201 1st St. at around 3 p.m. on a shooting call.

When they arrived, FLPD said, they found a male who had been shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His name will be released by the Weld County Coroner's Office once family has been notified, police said.

Preston Cordova (pictured, left), 21, and Sierra Maes (right), 26, have been identified as persons of interest, police said, and they would like to speak with them about the shooting.

FLPD is asking for the public's help finding Cordova and Maes. Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 720-652-4222.

