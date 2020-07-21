Pickup truck sought after hit-and-run rollover crash

Video showed a white truck hitting a station wagon causing it to roll and then driving away, according to the Fort Lupton Police Department.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A white pickup truck is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run rollover crash in Fort Lupton last week, according to the Fort Lupton Police Department (FLPD).

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on July 16 near the intersection of Highway 85 and Weld County Road 8. Investigators found a station wagon rolled over just north of the intersection and they determined it was hit by a white truck which caused it to roll over.

The driver of the truck left the scene before any officers arrived, according to FLPD.

Police located video footage which showed the truck hit the station wagon and then proceed south of Highway 85 from Weld County Road 8, FLPD said. The truck should have damage to the front end as a result of the crash.

FLPD is asking for the public's help to locate the vehicle and identify the person driving at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call FLPD at 720-652-4222.