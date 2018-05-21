Fort Morgan city manager Jeff Wells was arrested over the weekend at a high school graduation on an assault charge a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said.

Wells was taken into custody Saturday for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. The charge is related to an incident from July of 2017, however, the DA's office just learned about it in March of this year.

In a Facebook post, the City of Fort Morgan said it was aware that Wells had been taken into custody but provided no additional details.

While the case is being resolved, City Clerk/Public Information Officer John Brennan has been designated acting city manager according to the Facebook post.

Wells is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

