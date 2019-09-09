AURORA, Colo. — A trailer with more than a dozen fossils valued at nearly $100,000 was stolen over the weekend from a Denver hotel, according to the trailer's owner, GeoDecor Inc.

The 20-foot-long sliver-toned trailer had a rare, 92 million-year-old fossil shark specimen valued at $50,000, GeoDecor said.

This fossiled shark is one of more than a dozen fossils that were stolen from a trailer in town for Colorado Mineral & Fossil Spring Show.

GeoDecor, Inc

The company said other fossils include the skull of a giant Cretaceous predatory fish from Kansas valued at $20,000, as well as a fossil garfish in a limestone matrix valued at $18,000 and a fossil stingray and fish in limestone matrix valued at $11,000

The president of GeoDecor is in town with the fossils for the Colorado Mineral & Fossil Spring Show at the Crowne Plaza, the company said.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating the incident, which happened at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center at 15500 E. 40th Ave.

GeoDecor is offering a cash reward of $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the recovery of the trailer and the fossils.

The company said no questions will be asked and no charges filed against anyone who returns the trailer to the front parking lot of Crowne Plaza hotel with its contents intact.

Anyone who sees the trailer or its contents is asked to contact APD at 303.739.6000 (mainline) or 303.627.3100 (dispatch.)

