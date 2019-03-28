JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office now believe that foul play may be involved in the disappearance of a Littleton man who hasn't been seen since January.

A family member reported Joseph Michael Brinson, 28, missing on Jan. 23, 2019, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Mica Mine Gulch Road in Littleton a few days earlier on Jan 17.

In a January Facebook post, the agency said they did not suspect foul play or think that Brinson was in danger. The sheriff's office said on Thursday that "recently discovered evidence" has led them to investigate Brinson's disappearance as a "potential homicide."

If you know where Brinson is or have any information related to the case call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

