Fountain fire department employee arrested in sex assault case

Dustin Vornholt was arrested Tuesday after Colorado Springs police began investigating a sex assault last month.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An employee with the Fountain Fire Department is on administrative leave following his arrest on sex assault charges, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Last month, CSPD received a report of sexual assault and identified Dustin Vornholt of Englewood as a suspect.

During their investigation, CSPD detectives discovered enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Vornholt, who was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 6. He faces charges of sexual assault and third-degree assault.

Anyone who has additional information, or believes they may have been victimized by Vornholt should contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Tips can also be made anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP-7867 or 1 -800-222-8477.