Death ruled as homicide; four arrested

A man's body was found in the 8100 block of East 29th Avenue on Aug. 4.

DENVER — Denver Police arrested four people on Wednesday in connection to a homicide that happened on August 4.

Police responded to the 8100 block of East 29th Avenue, where they found Johnny Quintana, 59, who was dead. It's not clear how he died.

Police did say Quintana's body was moved and hidden after his death.

Homicide investigators said they conducted an 'extensive investigation' and were able to identify those involved and then obtain warrants for their arrest.

Four people were arrested and are facing the following charges:

Kesha Perez – Investigation of First Degree Murder.

Donnie Casados – Investigation of First Degree Murder.

Jackson Chism – Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, Accessory to a Crime, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Isabell Medina – Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, Accessory to a Crime, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The booking photos for Jackson Chism, Donnie Casados and Isabell Medina were provided. The booking photo for Kesha Perez is not available at this time.

Police said the charges of Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with a Deceased Human Body relate to the alleged moving and concealment of the victim following his death.

