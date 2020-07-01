FRISCO, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who broke into four restaurants in Frisco early Monday morning.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., police said Highside Brewing, Silverheels Bar and Grill, Tavern West and the Uptown on Main were burglarized. In total, about $1,500 in cash and several safes were stolen, according to police.

Police said it appears the suspect was able to get into the restaurants using a crowbar.

The suspect was seen on security footage wearing a dark hoodie and mask, but police said they have no other leads on the person's identity.

Anyone who might have seen a suspicious vehicle or anything else suspicious is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 970-668-8600.

