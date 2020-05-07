4 people were shot, 1 killed, in an hour in Denver

Two of the victims might have been shot by someone who fired their gun into the air at another location, police said.

DENVER — Four people were shot, and one of them killed, late Saturday and early Sunday in Denver, according to the police department.

For two of the victims, there was a high probability that they were shot by someone at another location who was firing their gun into the air, said a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Platte River Drive, when a man walked up to DPD officers and told them that he had been shot in the leg, the DPD spokesperson said.

DPD was investigating whether the victim was hit by a ricochet or a bullet that came down after being fired into the air.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder under possibly similar circumstances, according to DPD.

That shooting happened at 12:28 a.m. Sunday at Argo Park, in the 4700 block of North Logan Street. The girl was with a group of people in the park when she was hit by a stray bullet, the spokesperson said.

The fatal shooting occurred at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of North Peoria Street, DPD said. A man and a woman were both shot in the parking lot of a liquor store and taken to a hospital, where the man later died, DPD said.

There was no suspect information available in any of the incidents, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on the Peoria Street shooting was asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7865.