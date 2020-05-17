Four shootings, two stabbings happen over eight hours in Denver

Denver police haven't released suspect information in the incidents that happened late Saturday into early Sunday.

DENVER — Denver police said they responded to four shootings and two stabbings over a span of about eight hours from Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two people were shot about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Xenia Street, in the area of East 11th Avenue and Yosemite Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to a hospital. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they had no suspect information available.

In another shooting about 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 800 block of Ceylon Street, two victims were treated on the scene and a third victim was taken to a hospital. DPD didn't release suspect information.

A third shooting was reported just before midnight at Bruce Randolph Avenue and Vine Street. One person was being treated for injuries, according to DPD.

About a half-hour later, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, DPD said a shooting with one victim was reported at 22nd Street and Broadway.

DPD didn't release suspect information in either of those incidents. They also did not have updates Sunday morning on the conditions of the injured victims in any of the shootings.

There were also two stabbings reported: at Federal Boulevard and Howard Place, and in the 300 block of Raleigh Street.

The incident on Raleigh Street happened about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. The victim had injuries to their arm that were not life-threatening, and at least one suspect was taken into custody. DPD hasn't released the identities of any suspects.

The stabbing of one victim at Federal and Howard occurred about 1:30 a.m., and DPD hasn't release more information on that incident yet.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents can call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.