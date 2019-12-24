AURORA, Colo. — This week marks four years since 23-year-old Jevon Bailey was shot and killed in southwest Aurora following an altercation with another man, according to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

Bailey was shot on Dec. 22, 2015, on East Iliff Avenue at East Warren Drive, the bulletin says.

Prior to shooting the suspect's vehicle, a white 4-door sedan was seen following Bailey’s vehicle, which is a blue Volkswagon Jetta in the neighborhood north of the shooting scene (area of East Warren Drive and East Pacific Circle).

RELATED: Family searches for justice after son's death

When Bailey stopped for the stop sign at East Warren Drive and East Iliff Avenue, the suspect’s vehicle pulled alongside of Bailey’s vehicle where both men had a brief verbal exchange, according to Aurora Police.

As Bailey pulled into the intersection shots where fired by the suspect, one of them struck and killed Bailey, APD said. Bailey’s vehicle then collided with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Iliff Avenue.

His family held a peaceful walk in April 2016, which is when Bailey would have turned 24.

"I've been dealing with a lot of emotions that are up and down, " said his mother Clarissa Bailey at the time. "Who did it? Why? Basically looking at this person, that person, did you do it? Did you do it? it's got my mind in a whirlwind."

Police hope anyone who might have seen Bailey and the suspect vehicle prior to or when the shooting took place will come forward.

RELATED: Man found shot at Aurora crash scene dies

They can do so by calling Aurora police or remain anonymous through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or going online. They could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS