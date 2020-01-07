Fourth of July DUI enforcement period begins Thursday

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, 311 DUI arrests were made in Colorado.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a Fourth of July DUI enforcement period from Thursday, July 2 to Monday, July 6.

During the five-day DUI enforcement period, 73 law enforcement agencies will increase patrols. The enforcement period aims to prevent impaired drivers from endangering themselves and others on the road, according to CDOT.

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, 311 DUI arrests were made, according to CDOT.

"The Fourth of July is a moment when, together, we celebrate our country. While everyone is eager to get out and celebrate over the holiday weekend — especially this year — we have a duty to keep ourselves and each other safe at the same time," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. "We tend to see more impaired driving around summer holidays like the one coming up, and this year it is imperative that we all do our part to end that dangerous trend. The simple things we do to stay safe — wearing masks, social distancing, or getting a sober ride — are the fine margin between a fun holiday and a preventable disaster."

“Summer holidays are a reason to celebrate safely and responsibly,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Planning a sober ride home beforehand ensures that you won’t endanger yourself or others on the road. Law enforcement will always be on the road, so remember to drive sober or not at all.”

CDOT is also introducing a new campaign, "Take Some Time," to encourage the use of smartphone breathalyzers as a way to prevent impaired driving.

CDOT is teaming up with BACtrack to offer Colorado residents the chance to buy a personal breathalyzer for 50% off in an effort to make breathalyzers more accessible, educate Coloradans about blood alcohol content (BAC) levels, and ultimately reduce impaired driving.

This discount will be available through Sept. 15, or while supplies last. Colorado residents can visit codot.bactrack.com to purchase either the BACtrack Mobile Pro, Trace Pro, C8, or C6.

“We’re excited to continue this partnership with CDOT to make breathalyzers more accessible to Coloradans,” said Keith Nothacker, founder and CEO of BACtrack. “This exclusive discount is made possible because of CDOT and BACtrack’s shared values: safety, building awareness about alcohol consumption and impaired driving, and providing resources to make responsible decisions.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA Turns 25

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.