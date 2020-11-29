Police investigating after Fraser couple found dead

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how they died.

FRASER, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man and woman in Fraser.

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department (FWPPD), officers responded to an address on South Zerex Street Friday night on a report of two deceased people who were found in an apartment.

When they arrived, police said they found a man and woman, both dead and both with traumatic injuries.

FWPPD said its initial investigation revealed that a friend of one of the victims had gone to the apartment after the victim failed to show up for work that day and had not responded to numerous calls and texts. The friend was able to get into the apartment and found the couple.

The Grand County Coroner's Office has identified them as Lucas W. Reilly, 38, and Kristin M. Olson Reilly, 32.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the apartment, and that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with processing the scene.

Police said the department is investigating the possibility that the incident was a murder-suicide, but are waiting for autopsy results before determining that. The autopsies are scheduled for Monday.