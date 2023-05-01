Suspect killed after shooting involving officers, police say

The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the 200 block of 7th Street in Frederick.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FREDERICK, Colorado — One suspect is dead after exchanging gunshots with officers early Thursday morning in the area of downtown Frederick.

Officers with the Frederick Police Department (FPD) responded to the 200 block of 7th Street for a report of shots fired at about 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire, according to a tweet from FPD.

No officers were injured in the shooting, FPD said. The suspect was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m., according to police.

In an update at 5:15 a.m., police said they would be on scene throughout the morning and asked for the public to please avoid the downtown Frederick area.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the shooting.

Multi-jurisdictional response to shots fired at 200 blk of 7th St. Upon arrival,officers and suspect exchanged fire. No officers injured, suspect shot and pronounced dead at 1:52 am. Incident under investigation by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team. Avoid area. — Frederick CO Police Department (@FrederickCOPD) January 5, 2023

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.