2 men found dead in Fremont County ravine

The sheriff's office did not say how the men died, but said their injuries were consistent with foul play.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Foul play is suspected after two men were found dead in a ravine along County Road 67, also known as Phantom Canyon Road in Fremont County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of mile marker 10.5 on County Road 67 on Tuesday in reference to a suspicious death.

Once there, deputies located the men's bodies in the ravine. They did not say how or when the men died, but investigators said their injuries were "consistent" with foul play.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Agents from the FBI are assisting Fremont County detectives with following up on leads in the case. No other information is being released at this time.

