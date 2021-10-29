Parker Halloween attraction reopens after fire

Despite a major setback, Steve Petalas will welcome guests for a scare in Parker this Halloween weekend.

PARKER, Colo. — Most people get scared at Fright Acres in Parker, but Steve Petalas is different from most.

“I used to get scared when I was little," he said. "Over the years I’ve become so immune to the jumps that I hope to get scared, like I go in wanting to get scared."

Petalas owns Fright Acres, and he's the artist behind the creepy scenes.

“Ever since my grandma exposed me to, you know, the Universal monsters when I was young, it’s just been, you know when I grow up I want to make monsters," he said.

The monsters he makes might not scare him anymore, but what happened early Monday morning did.

"Yeah you know, I mean, when I got the call, yeah, it was pretty scary," said Petalas. "But once I got here and saw, you know, there’s nothing left, the fear just turned to anger at that point."

A fire early Monday morning destroyed one of the haunted buildings Petalas was most proud of. He spent months this summer creating the Catacombs and says many of the things inside were vintage and priceless.

Firefighters said the flames are suspicious, and the fire marshal is looking for two people that might have been involved.

Fright Acres is made up of a haunted corn maze, a cemetery, and several other haunted buildings, and the fire didn't take those.

“Our fan base, you know, they want to come out and support us and see us still, so yeah, we’re going to open tonight, tomorrow, and Halloween night and give the best show possible with what we have left," said Petalas.

With a generator and a new path, he's ready to welcome people in.

“If people want to come out and get scared, this is as real as it gets," said Petalas. "This is real life."

And those scares, they won't last forever. Not even the real ones.

“It’s really no fun being angry every day, so you just kind of deal with the cards you were dealt, move forward and try to play a better hand," he said.