AVON, Colo. — A nationally wanted fugitive was arrested in Avon after turning to social media when his car broke down along Vail Pass in Summit County earlier this week.

Bryan Sohn, 28, was wanted on multiple felony warrants for failure to comply on burglary charges, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

When Sohn’s 1995 Volkswagen broke down on Vail Pass Monday, he turned to a local group’s Facebook page for help – even leaving his phone number.

An exchange on the Facebook post then led to a warning from the Summit County Sheriff's Office not to pick him up. Instead, the Sheriff’s Office offered up another number in an attempt to get Sohn to turn himself in.

The Avon Police Department later got word from Colorado State Patrol that Sohn’s vehicle was being towed to a home in Avon, a Facebook post from the agency says.

Avon officers and deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office approached Sohn as he came out of the residence to pay the tow company driver, according to the post. Sohn tried to give a false name, but with the help of a field fingerprint scanner, officers were able to confirm his identity, the post says.

Sohn was arrested for the outstanding warrants and booked at the Eagle County Detention Facility.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know